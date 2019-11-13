Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Terri Sue Amberger

Terri Sue Amberger


1957 - 2019
Terri Sue Amberger Obituary
) Terri Sue Amberger, 62 of Akron, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019, at her home. She was born in West Virginia on September 28, 1957, the daughter of Lloyd and Maxine McMorrow Pritt. Terri was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William F. Amberger; sister, Sherri McNeal and nephew, Jimmy. Terri will be sadly missed by her love, Darryl; niece, Jessica (Steve); great-nephews, Perrin and Finley; fur-babies Spanky and Sweetie; and many of her wonderful and supportive friends. Terri was a huge animal lover, and a bit of a shop-a-holic. She loved to be social and have a good time, and especially enjoyed spending time with her great-nephews and her long list of friends. Visitation for friends and family will take place on Friday, November 15 at Newcomer, Akron Chapel, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow the service at Hillside Memorial Park.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 13, 2019
