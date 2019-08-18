|
Terry Charles Neubert Terry Charles Neubert, age 80 of Munroe Falls, Ohio, died on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Mulberry Assisted Living. He was born on December 13, 1938 in Akron, the son of the late Charles Wendell and Ruth Eileen (nee Denman) Neubert. Terry was a 1956 graduate of North High School, where he lettered in Rifle and also played the coronet in the band; he also was a 1969 graduate of Akron University, where he earned a Bachelors Degree in Chemistry. Terry went on and worked as a research chemist for Goodyear and General Tire. He had 15 patents in polymer chemistry. Terry was a member, since 1971, of The First Christian Church in Kent, where he was an elder, deacon, chairman of the trustees for 15 years, and a member of the church choir. He lead the junior high school youth group of the church. He enjoyed Camp Christian and loved fishing. His 'dream come true' fishing trip, was to fly into Canada to fish, which he did. Survivors include his loving wife, the former Sandra Louise Borden, whom he married on April 11, 1959; his four sons, Wendell, Kevin (Vicki), Glenn and Philip Neubert; grandson, Jehanneil Jayson; siblings, Janet (Bob) Davis and Kim (Janet) Neubert; and Dutchess, the cat. Memorial services will be held at a later date, please refer to the obituary at www.NewcomerAkron.com for upcoming services. Arrangements have been entrusted to Newcomer, Akron Chapel, where friends and family may leave messages for the family on line.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 18, 2019