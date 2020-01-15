|
|
Terry David Mardis, age 68, of Randolph, passed into eternal memory on Sunday, January 12, 2020, after a gallant battle against Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. He was born July 22, 1951 in Wadsworth, Ohio to the late Thelma (Terry) and Carter Mardis. He will be missed forever by his wife of 33 years, Connie (Dennis); brother, Edgar (Tammy) Mardis; mother-in-law, Deloris and brothers-in-law, William (Tracy) and Arch (Lori) Dennis; nieces and nephew; great niece; cousins and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his angel daughter, Hazel Jane and father-in-law, Archie Dennis. Terry graduated from Manchester High School and attended Kent State University. He was a Certified Clinical Perfusionist with PSICOR, Inc. and retired Chief Perfusionist at Akron General Medical Center. In retirement he enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf, music, and travel. Terry delighted in mountain vistas yet lovingly indulged Connie's never-ending quest to find the perfect beach with humor, upgraded snorkel gear and an open checkbook. The Beach Week Crews and family at Sunday Suppers will never forget his hilarious observations. Family will receive friends Friday, 12 noon to 1 p.m. at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 129 S. Union St., Akron, OH 44304. The service begins at 1 p.m., with Fr. Jerry Hall officiating. Final resting place is Hillside Cemetery in Randolph. In lieu of flowers, kindly donate to Father George and Presvytera Bartz Camp Scholarship Fund, c/o Annunciation Church. Arnold, 330-877-9364 www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 15, 2020