Terry Ellen Neaville
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Terry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Terry Ellen Neaville, 68, made the journey to the Irish moors on June 6, 2020. She was a very giving person donating to various groups, had a strong will, and was devoted to her friends and family. Terry graduated from Kenmore High School in 1970, attended the University of Akron, and was employed at Child Guidance and Family Solutions for over 15 years. She enjoyed bird watching, was an avid reader, and a member of MENSA. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilbur and Joann Moore, and brother, Gregg Moore. Terry is survived by son, Brian Neaville; brother, Michael Hall; and several cousins. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Terry's life will be held at a later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved