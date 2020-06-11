Terry Ellen Neaville, 68, made the journey to the Irish moors on June 6, 2020. She was a very giving person donating to various groups, had a strong will, and was devoted to her friends and family. Terry graduated from Kenmore High School in 1970, attended the University of Akron, and was employed at Child Guidance and Family Solutions for over 15 years. She enjoyed bird watching, was an avid reader, and a member of MENSA. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilbur and Joann Moore, and brother, Gregg Moore. Terry is survived by son, Brian Neaville; brother, Michael Hall; and several cousins. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Terry's life will be held at a later date.