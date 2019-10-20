|
|
Terry Irish of Barberton died on Sunday, October 13, 2019. He was born in Akron, Ohio on October 19, 1934, the son of Betty and Glenn Irish. In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by his sister, Colleen Easter. He leaves his wife of 62 years, Alice; sons, Neil (Joanne) and Dale (Cathy); daughters, Erin (Gene) and Colleen (Ray); grandchildren, Zoe, Glenn, Madison, Preston, and John, plus a beloved Westie, "Sarah". Terry graduated from Bowling Green State University. After retiring from Teledyne Monarch Rubber Co. as Vice President of Manufacturing, he volunteered thousands of hours at Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens, working on many projects including building Martin houses and helping build a Christmas village. A talented and diligent craftsman, he found inspiration there to duplicate many of these elements in his own home, such as Tudor roses on carved wood paneling and beamed ceilings: his inscription of "Nobis Solum" at the roof peak revealed his quiet wit. His enjoyment of craft, such as making leaded glass windows or devising a swinging bookcase that hid a children's playroom, resulted in a home featured in a May, 1983 issue of the Beacon Journal. Thanks to the staff of Arden Courts of Bath for their care and to Crossroads Hospice for their thoughtful kindness. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In remembrance of Terry, contributions can be made to Humane Society of Summit County, 7996 Darrow Road, Suite 30, Twinsburg, OH 44087-6823
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 20, 2019