Terry J. Shorder, 79, of Barberton, Ohio, passed away peacefully at Cleveland Clinic Akron General, on Friday, August 21, 2020 surrounded by family. Terry was born to John and Catherine Shorder on March 15, 1941 in Barberton, Ohio. Terry was very proud to be a journeyman machinist for the Wheel and Brake department at Goodyear Aerospace, where he worked for 37 years. He was an avid bowler, fisherman, card player and GOLFER. Terry enjoyed his memberships and friends with Springhill Golf Club and the Moose Club in Barberton. He always loved a good meal and card game with his family and friends. He especially treasured special times with his children. Terry was preceded in death by his parents and his wife of 37 years, Shirley J. Shorder; infant daughter, Margaret, step-son, Robert Evans; siblings, James Shorder, Dennis Shorder and Janet Bowen. He is survived by his son, Mark (Mary) Shorder of Akron; daughters, Angela Shorder of Mogadore, Lisa (Jerry) Davis of Tell City, Indiana, Terryl Baker of Akron, and Sammi Shorder of Barberton; Terry also leaves brothers, Robert (Joyce) Shorder, Fred (Kathy) Shorder; sister, Jennifer (William) Lindner and sister-in-law, Leila Shorder Baker; 17 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Terry will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Calling hours will be on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Prentice Funeral Home, 1154 Kenmore Blvd., Akron, Ohio. Funeral Mass to be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on Thursday, August 27 at 11 a.m. Private family interment at Holy Cross Cemetery following cremation. Masks and social distancing will be observed. The family wishes to thank the ICU staff at Cleveland Clinic Akron General for their care and support. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to First Tee of Greater Akron, 2000 S. Hawkins Ave., Akron, Ohio 44314.