1/1
Terry J. Shorder
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Terry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Terry J. Shorder, 79, of Barberton, Ohio, passed away peacefully at Cleveland Clinic Akron General, on Friday, August 21, 2020 surrounded by family. Terry was born to John and Catherine Shorder on March 15, 1941 in Barberton, Ohio. Terry was very proud to be a journeyman machinist for the Wheel and Brake department at Goodyear Aerospace, where he worked for 37 years. He was an avid bowler, fisherman, card player and GOLFER. Terry enjoyed his memberships and friends with Springhill Golf Club and the Moose Club in Barberton. He always loved a good meal and card game with his family and friends. He especially treasured special times with his children. Terry was preceded in death by his parents and his wife of 37 years, Shirley J. Shorder; infant daughter, Margaret, step-son, Robert Evans; siblings, James Shorder, Dennis Shorder and Janet Bowen. He is survived by his son, Mark (Mary) Shorder of Akron; daughters, Angela Shorder of Mogadore, Lisa (Jerry) Davis of Tell City, Indiana, Terryl Baker of Akron, and Sammi Shorder of Barberton; Terry also leaves brothers, Robert (Joyce) Shorder, Fred (Kathy) Shorder; sister, Jennifer (William) Lindner and sister-in-law, Leila Shorder Baker; 17 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Terry will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Calling hours will be on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Prentice Funeral Home, 1154 Kenmore Blvd., Akron, Ohio. Funeral Mass to be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on Thursday, August 27 at 11 a.m. Private family interment at Holy Cross Cemetery following cremation. Masks and social distancing will be observed. The family wishes to thank the ICU staff at Cleveland Clinic Akron General for their care and support. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to First Tee of Greater Akron, 2000 S. Hawkins Ave., Akron, Ohio 44314.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Prentice Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
27
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Prentice Funeral Home
1154 Kenmore Blvd.
Akron, OH 44314
(330) 753-7721
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved