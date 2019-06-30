Home

Terry James Gillentine-Age 73, passed into God's loving arms June 13, 2019.

He was born November 8, 1945 in Phoenix, Arizona to Pat and Inez (Krebs) Gillentine.

He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Vincent Jarzemski, and son, Joseph. Lived in Akron and Doylestown, graduated Springfield HS 1964. He was a U.S. Navy veteran serving on the USS Raileigh LPD1.

He is survived by family friends, Diana (Dennis) Early and Dorothy (Charlie) Brown and their families and by many friends, in Doylestown, at Westview Mobile Home Park, Pastor Darrell Frazier and friends at South Arlington Church of the Nazarene.

Special thanks to the Doylestown Paramedics, Barberton ICU and Select Specialty Hospital.

Private services to be held.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 30, 2019
