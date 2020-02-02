|
|
Our beloved Terry L. Bowers went home to be with our Lord and Savior on our dear Mother's Birthday 1/22/2020, surrounded by his loving Family Terry was born on 10/6/64 to Bobby and Ida Bowers of Akron. Terry was a very loving person with a heart of gold. Terry was a very hard worker and would help anyone he could. Terry was very proud of all his children and grandchildren and couldn't wait to see the new grand babies on the way. He loved his nieces and nephews and would joke with them all the time. Terry was preceded into eternity by his loving granddaughter, Lillianna Juliette Bradford; his father, Bobby C. Bowers and loving mother, Ida Marie Bowers Humeniuk; loving sisters, Connie S. bowers, Bonnie I. Bowers; and loving nephew, Jason Perry and many aunts and uncles; grandparents, Bill and Thelma Radcliff. He is survived by his loving sisters, Tracy L. Perry, Jackie Memmer; wife, KC Bills bowers; daughters and grandchildren; nieces and nephews,. Terry will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved him. A memorial Service will be held Monday March 3rd, 2 to 4 at at Adams Mason Funeral Home and Crematory 791 E. Market St. Akron, OH 44305 330-535-9186.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 2, 2020