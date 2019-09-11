|
|
Terry L. Haines, Jr. Terry L. Haines Jr., 52, of Green, OH passed away after a long, brave, fight with cancer September 8, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Terry is survived by his loving wife, Kelly; children, Kimberly and Terry III.; Terry was born July 17, 1967 in Akron, OH the son of Terry Sr. and Jeannie Haines of Akron. Terry was their oldest child and loving brother to Holly (Tom) Leonhard of Wadsworth and nieces and nephews, Matthew (Lexi) Leonhard, Hope Leonhard, Katie (Josh) Ray, and Nathan Leonhard. In addition, Terry will always be remembered by his mother-in-law, Yvonne; brother-in-law, Ron; sister-in-law, Rita; and a very large group of extended family and friends. Terry was a graduate of the University of Akron, long time employee of A. Schulman Inc., and an avid golfer. In lieu of flowers please send a charitable contribution to Stephen A. Comunale Jr. Family Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 13805, Akron, OH 44333. Calling hours will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd., Akron, OH 44333. A private family burial will be held at Moore's Chapel Cemetery in Bath. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 11, 2019