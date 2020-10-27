1/1
Terry L. Holvey
Terry L. Holvey, age 74, passed away on October 24, 2020. Born in Barberton, OH, to the late William S. and Marie E. (McKiernan) Holvey, he was a resident of Akron for the past 12 years, previously of Texas. Terry retired from Bridgestone Firestone as a tire evaluator and test driver for 53 years. In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by an infant sister, Barbara. He is survived by his beloved wife of 46 years, Sandra; and their four-legged children, PePe and Chelsea; sisters, Bonnie (Jim) Wiese of Norton, Darlene (Steve) Armbruster of Wadsworth; nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Per Terry's wishes, cremation has taken place and the family will be having private services at a later date. Memorials in Terry's honor may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com (Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-658-2211)



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

1 entry
