Terry L. Holvey, age 74, passed away on October 24, 2020. Born in Barberton, OH, to the late William S. and Marie E. (McKiernan) Holvey, he was a resident of Akron for the past 12 years, previously of Texas. Terry retired from Bridgestone Firestone as a tire evaluator and test driver for 53 years. In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by an infant sister, Barbara. He is survived by his beloved wife of 46 years, Sandra; and their four-legged children, PePe and Chelsea; sisters, Bonnie (Jim) Wiese of Norton, Darlene (Steve) Armbruster of Wadsworth; nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Per Terry's wishes, cremation has taken place and the family will be having private services at a later date. Memorials in Terry's honor may be made to the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com
(Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-658-2211)