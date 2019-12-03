|
WADSWORTH -- Terry L. Miller, 77, of Wadsworth passed away November 29, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Terry was born March 17, 1942 in Lodi, Ohio to the late Frank and Lucille (Pate) Miller. Terry graduated from Wadsworth High School in 1960 He never meet a stranger and loved spending time with family and friends. He served in the Army National Reserves, enjoyed drag racing, Ohio State football, Wadsworth High school sports, gardening, vintage Rock & Roll and Classic cars. Terry was a member of the Wadsworth Eagles, men's auxiliary and was very active at the Wadsworth Soprema Senior Center. He was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Miller. Terry is survived by his wife, of 54 years, Susan (Marks) Miller; sons, Steven (Robin) Miller and Matthew Miller; Granddauagthers, Alaina, Kelsey, Katyana and Lauren Miller, and brother David Bruce Miller. The family will receive friends 4-7 pm Wednesday, December 4, 2109 at the Hilliard Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth, Ohio where funeral services will be conducted Thursday at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery. Family request memorial donations be made to the or the . Hilliard Rospert 330-334-1501 www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 3, 2019