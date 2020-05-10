BARBERTON -- Terry L. Stough, 71, passed away May 6, 2020. Terry was born in Barberton where he was a life resident. He was an expert mechanic and handyman. Terry was also a proud Army Veteran having served in Vietnam. Preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Carol and brother, Tim; He is survived b his loving wife, Brenda; daughters, Jessica (Bradley) Hoffman and Samantha (Jason) Thesing; sons, Zachary and Nicholas; grandchildren, Delilah, Roman, Penny and Nelina; sisters, Darlene Stough and Marsha (Timothy) Moore; nephew, Joe (Dawn) Stough; several other nieces and nephews; and best friends, Rick and Jack. Per his wishes, cremation has taken place. Inurnment will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at a later date. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 10, 2020.