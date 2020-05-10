Terry L. Stough
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Terry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BARBERTON -- Terry L. Stough, 71, passed away May 6, 2020. Terry was born in Barberton where he was a life resident. He was an expert mechanic and handyman. Terry was also a proud Army Veteran having served in Vietnam. Preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Carol and brother, Tim; He is survived b his loving wife, Brenda; daughters, Jessica (Bradley) Hoffman and Samantha (Jason) Thesing; sons, Zachary and Nicholas; grandchildren, Delilah, Roman, Penny and Nelina; sisters, Darlene Stough and Marsha (Timothy) Moore; nephew, Joe (Dawn) Stough; several other nieces and nephews; and best friends, Rick and Jack. Per his wishes, cremation has taken place. Inurnment will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at a later date. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700)




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Inurnment
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home
1199 Wooster Rd., W.
Barberton, OH 44203
330-825-8700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 9, 2020
Rest in peace my veteran brother
James Yoder
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved