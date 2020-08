Terry L. Woods left this world after a long battle with addiction. He was 62 years old. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joanne and Nute Woods. He is survived by his daughter, Susan (Bean) Pistawka and grandchildren, Jordan, Chyna and Kariya. A private memorial will be held on Monday, August 10th to pay tribute to his life because no matter what demons he battled, without him we would not exist. I pray you are at peace dad.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store