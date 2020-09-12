Mr. Terry Lee McClellan, age 73, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from cancer, at his home in Saint Johnsville, NY, with his wife, Sylvia at his side. Born on December 9, 1946, Terry was the son of the late Dale and Violet (Spriggle) McClellan from Uniontown, Ohio. On July 2, 1986, Terry married Sylvia J. Underwood in Uniontown, Ohio. They were married for 34 wonderful years. Terry served in the Ohio National Guard, and he worked as an accomplished Machinist at Brownlee Engineering in Canton, Ohio. He is survived by his wife, Sylvia; six children, (Dale, Aaron, Brian, Ryan, Kevin and Melissa); 12 grandchildren and his sister, Linda May of Suffield, Ohio. Terry enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, gardening and was an amazing inventor and handyman. He was an incredible husband and father, one of the kindest humans that ever lived. He will be terribly missed by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, as an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to the https://newyorkoncology.com/treatments-programs/supportive-care/nyoh-community-cancer-foundation/
. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Enea Family Funeral Home, 9 Center St., St. Johnsville, NY 13452, with a calling hour from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 19, followed by a prayer service at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Rural Park Cemetery, Ingham Mills, NY.