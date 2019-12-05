|
Terry Lee Selzer, 71, passed away on December 2, 2019. He was born in Akron, Ohio to Samuel and Pearl (Waring) Selzer who, along with Terry's brother Dennis Selzer, preceded him in death. Terry studied dance at Kent State University and performed musical theatre for a time in New York City. After returning to Akron, Terry continued to work in dance and theatre as a performer, choreographer, costumer and instructor. He shared a love of dance with his wife of 31 years, Marian Phillips Selzer, who passed away in 2015. Together they ran their own dance studio first in Akron and then in Lynchburg, VA where their Childrens Dance Theatre thrived for over 10 years. When Terry and Marian moved back to Ohio, they settled in Westerville to be closer to family. Terry drew much joy spending time with family and watching his grandsons engage in their own theatrical pursuits. Terry is survived by his stepchildren, David (Debby) Phillips of Westerville and Jacqueline Phillips (John Renner) of Akron; grandsons, Drew and Matthew Phillips of Westerville; and brother-in-law, Dr. Donald Bletz of Boca Raton, FL. Visitation will be held Friday, December 6 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Moreland Funeral Home, 55 East Schrock Road, Westerville, OH 43081.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 5, 2019