Terry Lee West
1942 - 2020
WADSWORTH -- Terry Lee West, age 78, of Wadsworth, Ohio, passed away on May 8, 2020, after an extended battle with cancer. Born January 4, 1942, in Rittman, Ohio, Terry graduated from Wadsworth High School in 1960 and served seven years in the Army Reserve. A pipefitter by trade, he worked for Pittsburgh Plate Glass and Goodyear Tire and Rubber, retiring from the latter at the age of 60. Terry enjoyed many winters and new friends in Largo, Florida, during his retirement years. He was preceded in death by parents, Don and Helen (Crofoot) West and brothers, Gary and Jack West. He is survived by brother, Ronnie West; sister, Sharyn (West) Snider; former wife, Jan (Postak) West; children, Rob West and Debbie (West) Collett; grandchildren, Easton West, Joe Collett, and Amanda (Collett) Harvick; great-grandchildren, River Collett and Reese and Ray Harvick; niece, Jackie West; and nephews, Mark and Jeff West, Greg and Randy West, and Clark, Tim, and Jim Snider. Arrangements are being handled by Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home in Wadsworth, Ohio. Per Terry's wishes, there will be no formal service. Hilliard-Rospert 330-334-1501 www.HilliardRospert.com



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
(330) 334-1501
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
