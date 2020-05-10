Terry Noel Batchik
1943 - 2020
Terry Noel Batchik passed away April 21, 2020. He loved to tell the story of how his father, Emlin T. Batchik and his mother, Gloria Patri (Probert) Batchik were both born on March 6, 1917 and he was born on their birthday, March 6, 1943 in Coventry in the family home on Fruit Drive on Long Lake. Terry graduated from Coventry High School, where he was class president and a star on the football team. He also graduated from the University of Akron with a degree in Law Enforcement. He retired from the Summit County Sheriff's Department after 25 years of service and was a member of the F.O.P. Lodge 139. Terry was a 32nd degree Mason and belonged to both the Wadsworth Lodge #385 and the Valley of Akron. He loved camping on the Ohio River, riding jet skis and pontooning on the Portage Lakes. Mention the word casino and he said "let's go". Terry had a passion for restoring old cars and displaying them at area car shows. Preceded in death by his parents and brother, Michael Batchik, he is survived by his daughter, Shellie (Eric) Franks of Akron; son, Jeffrey Batchi of California; grandchildren, Cassie, Abbey, Dominic, Matthew, Samantha, Michael, Machanzie, Cameron; great grandson, Sammy. He is also survived by former wife and dear friend, Charlene Batchik and former wife and dear friend, Joanne Jenkins; brother, David Batchik of Fort Myers, Florida; sister-in-law, Betty Batchik of Akron; dear cousin, Penny McVey of West Virginia. Terry is dearly missed by his loving companion, Linda Bloniarz and her daughter, Stephanie and her granddaughter, Claire whom he adored. He will be dearly missed by many friends who had the pleasure of knowing him over the years. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of his life will be later this summer.






Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 10, 2020.
May 10, 2020
So sorry for this tragic loss. Linda, Steph, Claire & family your in my thoughts & prayers.
Sandy Mckeever
Friend
May 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
