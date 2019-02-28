|
Terry Shanafelt
On February 24th Terry L. Shanafelt ended his long and hard battle with cancer. He was preceded in death with mother, Della Kirk; father, Neil Shanafelt; brother, Whitten Shanafelt; and son, Matthew Mckeown. He is leaving behind his wife of 41 years, Sandra Shanafelt; daughters, Tiffany, Sally, Rachel, Jen; sons, Terry, Ronald, Sonny;, 12 grandchildren, two great grandchildren; sisters, Marcia, Cheryl, Julie, Teena; brother, Larry; and many beloved family and friends. He was a carrier for the Akron Beacon Journal for 10 years. He was a very giving and kind hearted person whose smile could light up the entire room. He will be deeply missed. A memorial gathering and service will be 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Church on the Boulevard (COB) located at 754 Kenmore Blvd. in Akron. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 28, 2019