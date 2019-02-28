Home

Terry Shanafelt

Terry Shanafelt Obituary
Terry Shanafelt

On February 24th Terry L. Shanafelt ended his long and hard battle with cancer. He was preceded in death with mother, Della Kirk; father, Neil Shanafelt; brother, Whitten Shanafelt; and son, Matthew Mckeown. He is leaving behind his wife of 41 years, Sandra Shanafelt; daughters, Tiffany, Sally, Rachel, Jen; sons, Terry, Ronald, Sonny;, 12 grandchildren, two great grandchildren; sisters, Marcia, Cheryl, Julie, Teena; brother, Larry; and many beloved family and friends. He was a carrier for the Akron Beacon Journal for 10 years. He was a very giving and kind hearted person whose smile could light up the entire room. He will be deeply missed. A memorial gathering and service will be 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Church on the Boulevard (COB) located at 754 Kenmore Blvd. in Akron. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 28, 2019
