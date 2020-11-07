Deacon Terry W. Peacock, aged 81, passed away on November 04, 2020. Terry was a cherished father, grandfather, brother, uncle and a friend to many; as well as a beloved teacher and deacon. Terry was born and remained an Akron area resident all his life. He was a proud naval veteran who served on USS Thomas J. Gary. He was a 4th degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus and he was the one and only Chaplain for the St. Sebastian's chapter. His wife, Suzanne Hinkle Peacock preceded him in death after 57 years of marriage. They married in 1962 and lovingly raised 3 children. Terry was ordained as a permanent deacon for service in the Diocese of Cleveland on June 4th, 1981 and assigned to St. Peter Parish in Akron followed by an assignment to St. Sebastian Parish, Akron. While there, he also lent a compassionate hand in the closing of St. Peter Parish in 1990. For a short time he served as the pastoral administrator pro team of St. John the Baptist parish in 1997. He retired in March of 2003. In 2006 he came out of retirement to serve once again at St. Sebastian Parish until his death. Terry loved working with the children at St. Sebastian's School. In recognition of this, The Knights of Columbus created a Scholarship in his name. Terry is survived by children, Kathy Rakestraw of Georgia, Robert Peacock (Melanie McHood-Sickle), Terrianne Basch (Dr. John Basch); grandchildren, Tyler Basch, Samuel Basch (Makenzie), Daniel Basch; sister, Marla Schmalz. Funeral Mass Monday, November 9, at St. Sebastian Catholic Church, 476 Mull Ave., Akron 44320 at 11 a.m. (facemasks required), Most Rev. Roger Gries, O.S.B., Principal Celebrant. Private Interment in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at a later date. Vespers Sunday, November 8, at 3 p.m., Most Rev. Edward Malesic Presiding, at St. Sebastian Catholic Church, with visitation following until 7 p.m. and where social distancing will be observed and facemasks required. All events at the church will be live streamed via www.youtube.com/StSebastianParish
. Memorial donations are suggested to St. Sebastian School or the Deacon Terry Peacock Scholarship Fund through the Knights of Columbus (care of St. Sebastian).