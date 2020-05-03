Tessa L. Gavin
) On Sunday, April 26 2020, Tessa Gavin (nee Long), mother, daughter and sister went to be with the Lord at the age of 39 years. Tessa will forever be remembered by her partner, Brad Stillwell; her precious children, Jacob Gavin and Rebecca Shelton; her parents, Sue Gravier-Long and Alan Long; sister, Jessica Syrios (Gabriel); uncle, Kenny. Tessa will also be remembered by her nephew, numerous nieces, and extended family and friends. Visitation will be private. A Celebration of Tessa's Life will take place this summer. In lieu of flowers please send donations to www.gofundme.com, Tessa Gavin Memorial Fund.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 3, 2020.
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
