TOGETHER AGAIN
Tessie Williams Livingston
Tessie Williams Livingston, at the blessed age of 86, went home to be with the Lord on June 16, 2019. She was born in Barbour County, Clayton, Ala.
Tessie was preceded in death by her parents, Iwester and Fennie Williams-Bishop and stepfather, Rev. Moses Bishop; her husband, Willie B. Livingston; brother, David C. Williams and three sons, Willie (Jim) Livingston, Jr., Augustus J. Bishop and Darrell G. Livingston.
To forever cherish her memory she leaves a son, Leslie E. Livingston; daughters, Rita Maple (Tony), Janet L. Livingston (Willie) and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends,
Homegoing service will be held Thursday, June 20, 2019, 12 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306, where the family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time of service. Interment, Mt. Peace Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 428 Rhodes Ave., Akron, OH 44307.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 19, 2019