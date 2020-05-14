Thai-Lynn Powe Futch
1977 - 2020
Thai-Lynn Powe Futch, of Akron, passed away May 6, 2020. She was born June 13, 1977 in Akron, Ohio. She attended Akron Public Schools. Beloved daughter, sister, aunt, and friend, she journeyed peacefully to her Heavenly place of rest. She has left her beautiful smile engraved in the minds of those that knew her. Heaven has truly gained an angel. She will be forever loved. Thai was preceded in death by her grandparents, R.C. and Harriet Powe (maternal), and John and Emma Robinson (paternal). She is survived by her parents Janice Powe and Eddie Robinson; siblings, Tawanda Small of Texas, and Michelle Powe; nieces and nephews DaVonte, DeMarcus, DeAire, and Dalaina Powe of Akron, Ashley and Allison Small, and Kameron Campbell of Texas; Godson, Jordan James. Special thanks to Select Specialty, Cleveland Clinic, and MetroHealth Burn Center. Condolences can be forwarded to: 220 Oakdale Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44302. Memorial services will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
May 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
