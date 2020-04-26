|
Thekla R. "Becky" Cox, age 93, passed away peacefully at Altercare of Wadsworth on the morning of April 16, 2020. Becky was born on October 3, 1926, in Coddingville, Ohio, to the late Paul and Zoretta (Simmons) Dunsha. She was preceded in death by a brother, Bruce Dunsha, and is survived by a sister, Dency (Willis) Lynn of Medina. Becky was a 1944 graduate of Granger High School where she came by the nickname "Becky" from a character she portrayed in a school play. She was employed by the M. O'Neil Company of Akron and attended Kent State University. On October 2, 1948, Becky married James K. Cox who preceded her in death on October 18, 1991. A longtime resident of Sharon Center, Ohio, and a proud and vocal Democrat, Becky held office in the Medina County Democratic Party, supported Highland Local School District, cooked at Sharon Elementary School, bowled for the Old Phoenix Bank team, and until recently, was an active parishioner at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church of Sharon Center. From her porch view off Sharon's circle, Becky surveyed the activities of her beloved town for nearly seventy years. She loved the small town atmosphere of Sharon Center, time spent with longtime neighbors and dear friends, horse shows she helped organize years ago at the elementary school, scouting, politics, Sharon's Memorial Day parade, Firefighter's fish fry, and watching her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren grow and thrive. Becky is survived by her children, Jeffrey (Karen), Craig (Christena), Jennifer (Joseph) Schaeufele, Timothy (Natalie); grandchildren, Carrie Cox (Max Orhai), twins Kaitlin Cox (fiancÃ©e Ryan Bachman) and Colleen Cox (fiancÃ©e Brett Danner), Zane (Suzi) Cox, Evan Cox (fiancÃ©e Brynne McCann), David Schaeufele, Matthew Schaeufele, Dylan Cox, Emma Cox; great grandchildren, Aaron Orhai, Irene Orhai, Skyler Cox. Services for Becky have been entrusted to Carlson Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 3477 Medina Road, Medina, OH 44256. Becky will be buried in Sharon Cemetery next to her husband, Jim. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Becky's name to the Sharon Township Fire Department, P.O. Box 310, Sharon Center, Ohio, 44274, Non-Emergency or the Sharing Center at St Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 120, Sharon Center, OH 44274.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 26, 2020