Bacher Funeral Home
3326 Manchester Road
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 644-0024
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bacher Funeral Home
3326 Manchester Road
Akron, OH 44319

More Obituaries for Thelma Guthrie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thelma Grace (Westfall) Guthrie


1927 - 2019
Thelma Grace (Westfall) Guthrie Obituary
Thelma Grace Guthrie (nee Westfall) Thelma Grace Guthrie (nee Westfall) of Akron, Ohio went home to her Lord on August 26, 2019 after an extended illness. She was born on May 22, 1927 to parents, John W. and Verni Westfall in Spencer, W. Va. Thelma was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Guthrie; and daughter, Jennifer Guthrie. She is survived by her children, Geoffery Guthrie, Susan Snyder, Steven Guthrie; several grandchildren; sister, Golda Milhoan; and many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3326 Manchester Rd., Akron on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Spencer, W. Va. Condolences and memories may be shared with Thelma's family at the funeral home website. Bacher - Portage Lakes 330-644-0024
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019
