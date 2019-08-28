|
Thelma Grace Guthrie (nee Westfall) Thelma Grace Guthrie (nee Westfall) of Akron, Ohio went home to her Lord on August 26, 2019 after an extended illness. She was born on May 22, 1927 to parents, John W. and Verni Westfall in Spencer, W. Va. Thelma was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Guthrie; and daughter, Jennifer Guthrie. She is survived by her children, Geoffery Guthrie, Susan Snyder, Steven Guthrie; several grandchildren; sister, Golda Milhoan; and many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3326 Manchester Rd., Akron on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Spencer, W. Va. Condolences and memories may be shared with Thelma's family at the funeral home website. Bacher - Portage Lakes 330-644-0024
