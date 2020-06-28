Thelma L. Bowen
) Bowen Thelma Louise (Walker) Bowen was born in Union Springs, Alabama on January 7, 1927. Thelma was the first child born to the late Booker T. Walker and Mamie (Stinson) Walker. She transitioned to her heavenly home on June 22, 2020. She accepted Christ as her personal savior at a young age. She was a long-time member of Antioch Baptist Church. She attended West High School and while in the 11 grade, she left to begin working at BF Goodrich company working in the print shop. She retired with over 40 years of service. She loved gardening and she received numerous Keep Akron Beautiful awards from the City of Akron for which she was very proud. Over the years, she liked returning to Union Springs, Alabama in the summer to see her Dad and other relatives still living there. She enjoyed sitting by the family-owned lake while watching people fish. She was married for over 60 years to Rayfield D. Bowen and to this union 4 children were born. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and friend. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; siblings, Booker Walker, Robert Walker, Annie White, Zenobia Bowen, Mary Thompson, and Mayme Stephens. She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Thelma R. Bowen, Daryl D. Bowen, Terrence (Valerie) Bowen, Denise M. Bowen; sister, Velma Cudgel; brother-in-law, Manual Bowen; sister-in-law, Ina Webb; grandchildren, Demond, Loren, Damion, Tyler; 4 great-grandchildren; and a host of many nieces, nephews, and friends. Service will be held Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at 12 noon at Antioch Baptist Church, 670 Vernon Odom Blvd., Akron, OH 44307, Pastor Gregory Harrison, Eulogist. Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Friends may visit at the church from 11 a.m. until time of service. Condolences may be sent to 904 Vernon Odom Blvd., Akorn, OH 44307.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 28, 2020.
