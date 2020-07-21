Thelma Louise Goodyear, age 95, of Centerburg, OH, formerly of Marblehead and Fairlawn, OH, passed away July 16, 2020 at Riverside Hospital in Columbus, OH. Member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Marblehead, OH. Survived by her son, Ted W. (Lynn) Goodyear; 5 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, William H. Goodyear; parents, Frederick and Anne Bahr; brother, Walter Bahr and sister, Ruth Sinley. Per her wishes, her body has been donated to Medical College of Ohio in Toledo, OH. Condolences at www.morelandfuneralhome.com
