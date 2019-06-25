Thelma Louise Shilts (Burrows)



Thelma Shilts (Burrows) went home to be with the Lord on June 22, 2019. She died at her home surrounded by friends and family with the help of Grace Hospice.



She was born to the late Clarence O. Burrows and Argie S. Burrows in Thursday, West Virginia outside Ritchie County. In addition to her parents, Thelma is preceded in death by her husband, Scottie F. Shilts; brother Clarence Burrows Jr.; niece Helen Burrows; and her first cousin Denny (her Eugene) Tingler. Surviving Thelma is her brother Lawrence C. Burrows; along with one great nephew of Cleveland; her niece Goldie L. Burrows along with three great nieces of Cleveland; several cousins in Akron, Canton, and West Virginia; as well as her best friend, she called her adopted daughter and caregiver, Diane Petrella of North Canton.



Thelma's smile would brighten up a room. She was a feisty lady with many stories to tell about her past. She had an uplifting spirit and was full of wisdom. She loved to listen to talk radio (WNIR) and Eddy Wayne's Christian radio station. She loved her outings to Hartville Kitchen and the Skyway Drive In. Thelma was a devout Christian. Since she was blind and could not read, she listened to her Bible tapes daily and her friend Jean Mash would read the Bible over the phone to her every night.



She will be truly missed by all. Special thanks to Maryann (Tingler) Jones, for her end of life caregiving and her husband, Dennis Jones aka



Thelma's (Angel) for his care and support of Thelma, and the entire Petrella family for their support of Thelma through the years. Thank you Lisa Wagnon for her special friendship with Thelma. Thanks to Debbie and Reggie from Grace Hospice, Pebble Creek Rehab, Summit County Sheriff, William Wandling who checked in on her and brought her coffee, and her attorney Richard Burke.



Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday June 26, 2019 at the Adams Mason Funeral Home (791 East Market Street), where funeral services will immediately follow at 11 a.m. Celebrant Kevin O'Brien will conduct services. Interment Hillside Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home (330) 535-9186