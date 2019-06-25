Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thelma Shilts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thelma Louise Shilts

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Thelma Louise Shilts Obituary
Thelma Louise Shilts (Burrows)

Thelma Shilts (Burrows) went home to be with the Lord on June 22, 2019. She died at her home surrounded by friends and family with the help of Grace Hospice.

She was born to the late Clarence O. Burrows and Argie S. Burrows in Thursday, West Virginia outside Ritchie County. In addition to her parents, Thelma is preceded in death by her husband, Scottie F. Shilts; brother Clarence Burrows Jr.; niece Helen Burrows; and her first cousin Denny (her Eugene) Tingler. Surviving Thelma is her brother Lawrence C. Burrows; along with one great nephew of Cleveland; her niece Goldie L. Burrows along with three great nieces of Cleveland; several cousins in Akron, Canton, and West Virginia; as well as her best friend, she called her adopted daughter and caregiver, Diane Petrella of North Canton.

Thelma's smile would brighten up a room. She was a feisty lady with many stories to tell about her past. She had an uplifting spirit and was full of wisdom. She loved to listen to talk radio (WNIR) and Eddy Wayne's Christian radio station. She loved her outings to Hartville Kitchen and the Skyway Drive In. Thelma was a devout Christian. Since she was blind and could not read, she listened to her Bible tapes daily and her friend Jean Mash would read the Bible over the phone to her every night.

She will be truly missed by all. Special thanks to Maryann (Tingler) Jones, for her end of life caregiving and her husband, Dennis Jones aka

Thelma's (Angel) for his care and support of Thelma, and the entire Petrella family for their support of Thelma through the years. Thank you Lisa Wagnon for her special friendship with Thelma. Thanks to Debbie and Reggie from Grace Hospice, Pebble Creek Rehab, Summit County Sheriff, William Wandling who checked in on her and brought her coffee, and her attorney Richard Burke.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday June 26, 2019 at the Adams Mason Funeral Home (791 East Market Street), where funeral services will immediately follow at 11 a.m. Celebrant Kevin O'Brien will conduct services. Interment Hillside Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home (330) 535-9186
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now