Thelma Louise Sims (Dodrill)
Thelma Louise Sims (Dodrill) walked peacefully into the arms of Jesus from her home in Barberton, surrounded by her family on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.
She was born in Birch River, West Virginia on September 16, 1935. Thelma married Bernard "Bernie" Sims on November 21, 1950. She was a resident of Barberton, Ohio since 1950. Thelma was an amazing wife and mother of eight. She dedicated her life to her family. She was and is a Godly woman!
She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Bernie; son, Jeff; daughter, Sandra; parents, James and Flora Belle Dodrill; and six siblings.
She is survived by son, Jim; daughter, Karen (Bryan) Montgomery of Barberton; son, Greg (Lynda) Sims of Green; daughter, Sharon (Andy) of MN; son, Josh (MaryAnne) of NY; 15 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and brother, Howard Dodrill of Canal Fulton.
Funeral service will be Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Cox-McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Ave., Barberton, OH 44203, with Pastor Alice Pol officiating. Interment will be at Greenlawn Cemetery in Akron. Family will receive friends from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. prior to the service on Saturday.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 1, 2019