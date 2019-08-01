Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cox McNulty Funeral Home
222 Norton Avenue
Barberton, OH 44203
330-745-3311
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Cox McNulty Funeral Home
222 Norton Avenue
Barberton, OH 44203
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
Cox McNulty Funeral Home
222 Norton Avenue
Barberton, OH 44203
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thelma Sims
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thelma Louise Sims


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thelma Louise Sims Obituary
Thelma Louise Sims (Dodrill)

Thelma Louise Sims (Dodrill) walked peacefully into the arms of Jesus from her home in Barberton, surrounded by her family on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.

She was born in Birch River, West Virginia on September 16, 1935. Thelma married Bernard "Bernie" Sims on November 21, 1950. She was a resident of Barberton, Ohio since 1950. Thelma was an amazing wife and mother of eight. She dedicated her life to her family. She was and is a Godly woman!

She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Bernie; son, Jeff; daughter, Sandra; parents, James and Flora Belle Dodrill; and six siblings.

She is survived by son, Jim; daughter, Karen (Bryan) Montgomery of Barberton; son, Greg (Lynda) Sims of Green; daughter, Sharon (Andy) of MN; son, Josh (MaryAnne) of NY; 15 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and brother, Howard Dodrill of Canal Fulton.

Funeral service will be Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Cox-McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Ave., Barberton, OH 44203, with Pastor Alice Pol officiating. Interment will be at Greenlawn Cemetery in Akron. Family will receive friends from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. prior to the service on Saturday.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thelma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now