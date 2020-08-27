1/1
Thelma Marie Kleinman
1935 - 2020
) THEN AND NOW Thelma Marie Kleinman (Palazzo) passed away at age 85 on Saturday, August 22, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. She was in home hospice and was able to be with all five of her children on her last day. Thelma was born in Akron, Ohio on May 19, 1935. She was a gifted dancer as a child and actually became an instructor at age 12. She graduated high school in 1953 from North High school where she was on the Honor Role and a cheerleader. After graduation she went off to New York City to fulfill her dream and became part of the world famous New York Radio City Music Hall Rockettes. She danced for three and a half years. It was there that she met her husband, Robert Kleinman, and they were married in 1955. They were married for 60 years. Thelma continued to dance through most of 1956, but had to stop dancing because she and Robert gave birth to twins Scott and Ronald. When the twins were about 3 years old, Bob and Thelma moved back to Akron, Ohio and had three girls, Karen, Eileen, and lastly Roberta. Thelma was a great mom and instilled the love for family in each of her children and taught them the importance of a strong Catholic faith and the love for God. Thelma was active in her community in Fairlawn and was involved in the Formation of Croghan Park and the transition of Fairlawn from a Village to a City. She was extremely involved in the parish at St. Hilary and helped organize JOY weekend retreats for the church. She loved music and was a member of the Bell Choir at St. Hilary for over 20 years. She couldn't read music, but she would count the beats and knew exactly when to play her part. She also owned her very own dance studio called TK School of Ballet for 12 years, where she taught others the joy and art of dance. Thelma made many friends over the years that really were more than friends and actually extended family. She always had a smile on her face, and could find the goodness in everyone she met. She loved being a mom and was thrilled being a grandmother to pass down her Italian legacy, pass on her favorite recipes and she loved to hug. It was her gift. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert in 2015 and is survived by children, Scott (Sue) Kleinman, Ron Kleinman, Karen McCombs, Eileen Kleinman, Roberta Kleinman; grandchildren, Kaitlin, Kailey, Michael, and Christian. There will be a general visitation for friends and family from 12:00 to 1:00 on Saturday, August 29th at St. Hilary Catholic Church, followed by a Catholic mass at 1:00 at St. Hilary, at 2750 W.Market St., Fairlawn, OH 44333. Private interment at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Project Ed Bear, 3863 Granger Rd., Akron, OH 44333.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
St. Hilary Catholic Church
AUG
29
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
St. Hilary Catholic Church
