Cox McNulty Funeral Home
1376 High Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
330-335-3311
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Mount Zwingli United Church of Christ
2172 S Medina Line Rd.
Wadsworth, OH
Thelma Von Gunten Obituary
Thelma Von Gunten (Lehman) Thelma Von Gunten (Lehman), age 88, went to her heavenly home September 19, 2019. Thelma was a life-long resident of Sharon Center and Wadsworth, Ohio. She retired from the Wadsworth Post Office. She was preceded in death by her husband, James; her parents, Henry and Bernice Lehman; and grandson, Brian Von Gunten. She is survived by her daughter, Rebecca Davini (Tom); son, Alan (Elizabeth); grandchildren, Beth Horner, Anthony Davini (Caitlyn) and Nicki Bylar (Brad); and great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 11:00 am at Mount Zwingli United Church of Christ, 2172 S Medina Line Rd., Wadsworth, OH 44281. Memorials may be made to Mount Zwingli United Church of Christ or a .
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 22, 2019
