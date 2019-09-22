|
|
Thelma Von Gunten (Lehman) Thelma Von Gunten (Lehman), age 88, went to her heavenly home September 19, 2019. Thelma was a life-long resident of Sharon Center and Wadsworth, Ohio. She retired from the Wadsworth Post Office. She was preceded in death by her husband, James; her parents, Henry and Bernice Lehman; and grandson, Brian Von Gunten. She is survived by her daughter, Rebecca Davini (Tom); son, Alan (Elizabeth); grandchildren, Beth Horner, Anthony Davini (Caitlyn) and Nicki Bylar (Brad); and great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 11:00 am at Mount Zwingli United Church of Christ, 2172 S Medina Line Rd., Wadsworth, OH 44281. Memorials may be made to Mount Zwingli United Church of Christ or a .
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 22, 2019