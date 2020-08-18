) Thelma Watson (nee Collins), age 85, was the beloved wife of Ralph (dec).; dear mother of Carol (Jim), Rick (Jane), Bonnie (Jim-dec) Hurst and Dave (Bonnie); loving grandmother of Chris (Katie), Jeremy (Mary), Corey, Cara (Rob), Theresa and Emma (Dustin); great grandmother of 13; sister-in-law of Evelyn (dec) (Robert) Childs. FRIENDS MAY CALL AT THE DONALD A. FAULHABER FUNERAL HOME, 7915 Broadview Road (at Sprague) where services will be held on Wednesday, August 19 at 12 noon. Interment Richfield Cemetery. VISITATION WEDNESDAY, 11 a.m. until time of service. SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL BE OBSERVED. MASKS ARE REQUIRED.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 18, 2020.