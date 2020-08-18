1/
Thelma Watson
) Thelma Watson (nee Collins), age 85, was the beloved wife of Ralph (dec).; dear mother of Carol (Jim), Rick (Jane), Bonnie (Jim-dec) Hurst and Dave (Bonnie); loving grandmother of Chris (Katie), Jeremy (Mary), Corey, Cara (Rob), Theresa and Emma (Dustin); great grandmother of 13; sister-in-law of Evelyn (dec) (Robert) Childs. FRIENDS MAY CALL AT THE DONALD A. FAULHABER FUNERAL HOME, 7915 Broadview Road (at Sprague) where services will be held on Wednesday, August 19 at 12 noon. Interment Richfield Cemetery. VISITATION WEDNESDAY, 11 a.m. until time of service. SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL BE OBSERVED. MASKS ARE REQUIRED.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Faulhaber Funeral Home - Broadview Heights
AUG
19
Service
12:00 PM
Faulhaber Funeral Home - Broadview Heights
Funeral services provided by
Faulhaber Funeral Home - Broadview Heights
7915 Broadview Road
Broadview Heights, OH 44147
(440) 526-7315
Memories & Condolences
August 18, 2020
Wilma, Dennis and Bonnie will miss you greatly. You where always such a joy to have spend time with us. I will miss you at garage sales and auctions. Very sorry we could not attend. But our thoughts and prayers are with you and the family.
Wilma Bailey
Friend
August 18, 2020
August 18, 2020
Carol and family,

Alan and I are so sorry to hear of Grandma Thelma's passing. She was a dear friend and support to our family.

Jill Cabe and Alan Medvick
