Thelma Wilson Ford peacefully passed away on Wednesday, December 26, 2018 after a long illness and is now with the Lord.



Thelma was born to Theodore R. Wilson and Lula Varner Wilson on July 25, 1933 and was the sixth of eight children. She was a graduate of East High School, a member of the Robert Street Church of God family and a retiree of Ohio Edison. She married the love of her life, Dewey E. Ford on June 16, 1957 and together they raised three daughters, Celeste, Judi and Jill. After Dewey's death, Thelma moved to Atlanta, GA to be closer to her two younger daughters. She then began attending Mount Paran Church of God and at the age of 65, she accepted Christ into her life and was baptized. She looked forward to attending Sunday School and church weekly and being a part of a small group.



Thelma enjoyed following and discussing politics and current events and she was an avid reader. She was also known for her cooking and baking skills as well as her talent for decorating and lifelong love of music.



Preceding her in death was her loving husband of 34 years, Dewey E. Ford; parents, Theodore R. Wilson and Lula Varner Wilson; sisters, Ruth (Howard) Fort and Mary Mullen; and brothers, Harold (Ann) Wilson, Theodore (Buck) Wilson and Roger G. Wilson.



Left to cherish her memory are daughters, Celeste Mullen, Akron, OH, Judith (Ford) Thomas, Atlanta, GA and Jill (Ford) Forest, Atlanta, GA; sisters, Helen Goodwell of Houston, Delores Jean Wilson of Akron; her sister-in-law, Katherine Wilson; her grandchildren, Alexis Richardson, Brandon (Lauren) Richardson, Juliet (Ian) Kamau, Jacqueline Thomas; and great-granddaughters, Ilene Jollimore and Brooklyn Richardson; in-laws, Edith Lawrence, Clissie (Harry) Rogers, Young Ford, Jr., Leanna Hickman and Jimmie (Frank) Curtis; as well as many loving nieces, nephews and friends.



Thelma will be remembered for her nurturing and generous spirit, hearty laugh and happy heart. Celeste (Mitzi) would like to acknowledge her appreciation for the love and support given by both Mom and Dad (Dewey) during her lifetime.



A special thank you to the staff at AG Rhodes Health and Rehab-Cobb who lovingly cared for her the last five years of her life. She enjoyed meals in the dining room, sitting by the waterfall outside and the pretty view from her room.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to AG Rhodes Health and Rehab-Cobb to support Songs for Seniors.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Arlington Church of God, Akron, Ohio. Family and friends will gather at 12 p.m. and the service will begin at 1 p.m. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 14, 2019