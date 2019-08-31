|
Theodore Cole Theodore C. Cole, 90, passed away, Saturday, August 24, 2019. He was born December 18, 1928 in Akron. He was a dedicated, baptized member of the Akron East Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses in Mogadore for 78 years. Theodore is survived by his two children, Tim (Kelly) Cole and Lisa (Tom) Pearce; five grandchildren; one great grandchild all of whom he loved very much. This kind, loving, and self-sacrificing father and grandfather will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 7 p.m. at The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 2180 Martin Road, Mogadore, Ohio 44260.Arrangements have been entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home (330)535-9186.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019