Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
Memorial service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
2180 Martin Road
Mogadore, OH
Theodore Cole Obituary
Theodore Cole Theodore C. Cole, 90, passed away, Saturday, August 24, 2019. He was born December 18, 1928 in Akron. He was a dedicated, baptized member of the Akron East Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses in Mogadore for 78 years. Theodore is survived by his two children, Tim (Kelly) Cole and Lisa (Tom) Pearce; five grandchildren; one great grandchild all of whom he loved very much. This kind, loving, and self-sacrificing father and grandfather will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 7 p.m. at The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 2180 Martin Road, Mogadore, Ohio 44260.Arrangements have been entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home (330)535-9186.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019
