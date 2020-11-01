STOW -- Theodore "Ted" Evans, 76, departed this world on October 26, 2020, for his new home in heaven. Ted was born in Akron, Ohio on August 5, 1944, to the late Henry and Elsie Evans. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Carol Westfall. Ted is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Betty (Taylor) Evans; daughters, Amber Mikan, Jennifer (David) Dippel, and Cynthia (Adam) Rossman; grandchildren, Paul Lapre, Aidan Mikan, Cole Rossman, Gavin Rossman, Elaina Evans, Ethan Brenn, and Lincoln Dippel; sister, Sandra Barnett; sister-in-law, Michelle Taylor; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved grand-dog, Bella. Ted was a veteran of the United States Army in the 46th Infantry, Americal Division, where he was awarded the Purple Heart during his service in the Vietnam War. He was a lifetime member of the VFW, DAV, Military Order of the Purple Heart, and the UAW Local #122. Ted retired from the Chrysler Corporation in Twinsburg, after 35 years of service. Ted made friends wherever he went, and never considered anyone a stranger. He always went out of his way to help others. Funeral services were held privately by the family and burial took place in Silver Springs Cemetery in Stow, Ohio. Should friends desire, condolences may be expressed at redmonfuneralhome.com
. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)