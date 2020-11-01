1/1
Theodore Evans
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theodore's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STOW -- Theodore "Ted" Evans, 76, departed this world on October 26, 2020, for his new home in heaven. Ted was born in Akron, Ohio on August 5, 1944, to the late Henry and Elsie Evans. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Carol Westfall. Ted is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Betty (Taylor) Evans; daughters, Amber Mikan, Jennifer (David) Dippel, and Cynthia (Adam) Rossman; grandchildren, Paul Lapre, Aidan Mikan, Cole Rossman, Gavin Rossman, Elaina Evans, Ethan Brenn, and Lincoln Dippel; sister, Sandra Barnett; sister-in-law, Michelle Taylor; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved grand-dog, Bella. Ted was a veteran of the United States Army in the 46th Infantry, Americal Division, where he was awarded the Purple Heart during his service in the Vietnam War. He was a lifetime member of the VFW, DAV, Military Order of the Purple Heart, and the UAW Local #122. Ted retired from the Chrysler Corporation in Twinsburg, after 35 years of service. Ted made friends wherever he went, and never considered anyone a stranger. He always went out of his way to help others. Funeral services were held privately by the family and burial took place in Silver Springs Cemetery in Stow, Ohio. Should friends desire, condolences may be expressed at redmonfuneralhome.com. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved