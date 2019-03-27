Theodore



Theodore Leonard Golkiewicz, Jr. age 91, of Perrysburg passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019 in The Toledo Hospital. He was born December 3, 1927 in Toledo to Theodore and Johanna (Olejownik) Golkiewicz, Sr. He retired from Libbey Glass where he was a machine operator for many years.



He enjoyed fishing and carpentry, building his own home and various sheds, garages and furniture. Strong in his faith, he was a member of St. Michaels's Ukrainian Church in Rossford. He was a generous, helpful and adventurous soul who had a large social circle. He had a love of nature and animals, raising chickens most of his life, but his greatest love was for his family. He will be tremendously missed by all who loved him.



Ted was preceded in death by his wife, Pauline; former wife, Geraldine; brother, Raymond Golkiewicz; sisters, Delphine Price, Eileen Kwiatkowski and Dorothy Grzelak; stepdaughter, Cheryl Shively; and stepson, Danny Weiland. Surviving are his sons, Theodore L. (Maggie) Golkiewicz III of Akron and David (Patricia) Golkiewicz of Akron; step-daughter, Charlotte (Dave) Giggler; grandchildren, Amy Rainey, Gina Sprinkle, Heidi Stang and Holly Pierce, Michael Golkiewicz, Tara Ellin, Jimmy Weiland and Timmy Weiland; and many great-grandchildren.



Services are Saturday. Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home, Rossford, Ohio (419-666-1566)