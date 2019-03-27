Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home
830 Lime City Rd.
Rossford, OH 43460
419-666-1566
Service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home
830 Lime City Rd.
Rossford, OH 43460
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Michaels Ukrainian Catholic Church
135 Walnut St
Rossford, OH
View Map
Liturgy
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michaels Ukrainian Catholic Church
135 Walnut St
Rossford, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Theodore Golkiewicz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theodore Leonard Golkiewicz

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Theodore Leonard Golkiewicz Obituary
Theodore

Leonard

Golkiewicz, Jr.

Theodore Leonard Golkiewicz, Jr. age 91, of Perrysburg passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019 in The Toledo Hospital. He was born December 3, 1927 in Toledo to Theodore and Johanna (Olejownik) Golkiewicz, Sr. He retired from Libbey Glass where he was a machine operator for many years.

He enjoyed fishing and carpentry, building his own home and various sheds, garages and furniture. Strong in his faith, he was a member of St. Michaels's Ukrainian Church in Rossford. He was a generous, helpful and adventurous soul who had a large social circle. He had a love of nature and animals, raising chickens most of his life, but his greatest love was for his family. He will be tremendously missed by all who loved him.

Ted was preceded in death by his wife, Pauline; former wife, Geraldine; brother, Raymond Golkiewicz; sisters, Delphine Price, Eileen Kwiatkowski and Dorothy Grzelak; stepdaughter, Cheryl Shively; and stepson, Danny Weiland. Surviving are his sons, Theodore L. (Maggie) Golkiewicz III of Akron and David (Patricia) Golkiewicz of Akron; step-daughter, Charlotte (Dave) Giggler; grandchildren, Amy Rainey, Gina Sprinkle, Heidi Stang and Holly Pierce, Michael Golkiewicz, Tara Ellin, Jimmy Weiland and Timmy Weiland; and many great-grandchildren.

Services are Saturday. Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home, Rossford, Ohio (419-666-1566)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now