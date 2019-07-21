Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Theodore Maxwell Galanis

Theodore "Ted" Maxwell

Galanis, Jr.

Theodore "Ted" Maxwell Galanis, Jr., 62, passed away peacefully at home on July 16, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. He was a loving husband, caring father and grandfather, and loyal friend. Ted enjoyed gardening, yard work, working on his trucks, and spending time with family and friends. He retired from Akrochem Corporation in 2016 after 37 years of service.

Ted is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Terry; children, Lisa (Brian) O'Connell, Kelly (David) Walker, Craig (Kailey) Galanis; grandchildren, Madison, Camden, Landon, Alexander, Hadley Lou; parents, Theodore and Elizabeth Galanis; brother, Paul Galanis; and fur-babies, Peanut, Blade and Scooby (who preceded him in passing).

A celebration of life gathering will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the .
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 21, 2019
