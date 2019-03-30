Home

Bissler & Sons Funeral Home
628 West Main Street
Kent, OH 44240
(330) 673-5857
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Burial
Following Services
Restland Cemetery
Theodoric "Ted" Smith
Theodoric "Ted" Smith

Theodoric "Ted" Smith, age 94, of Delaware, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 25, 2019 and went home to be with Jesus Christ, his personal savior. He was born June 26, 1924 in Republic, Ohio to Wilma Virginia Kinsey Smith and Harold Aiken Smith.

He attended grade school District 8 in Norwalk and graduated from Norwalk High School in 1942.

During World War II he served in U.S. Army after the war he reenlisted in the U.S. Air Force for twenty years. During his military career he traveled on assignments extensively in Europe, Middle East, and Asia. Upon leaving the Air Force, he attended Kent State University and received a Bachelors of Education degree in Vocational Training. He taught school at Bedford High School until he transferred to University of Akron in electrical engineering department, where he stayed for 30 years. Upon retirement he did volunteer work at Robinson Memorial Hospital, Hower House in Akron, and Stan Hywet, where he had over 9,500 hours. He was active member of Tallmadge Alliance Church, where he served as deacon trustee and head usher. He was a member of the Hudson Masonic Lodge 510, Kent Masonic Lodge 316, Cuyahoga Falls Comandery 83, Shannon Council Knight Masons 28 and Scottish Rite. He had many interests including gardening, traveling and post card collecting. One hobby of great interest was making colorful collages of the family Christmas cards and wrapping paper with which he had decorated the garage from top to bottom.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret Jane McNary of Delaware; daughter, Jennifer (Brad) Hecker of Powell; granddaughter, Elise McKinsey Hecker; brothers, Lloyd Smith of Mt. Pleasant, and Lewis Smith of St. Louis, Mo. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold Smith, Wilma Kinsey.

Calling hours will be held 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, April 1, 2019 at Bissler & Sons Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Monday, April 1, 2019, at Bissler & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory with officiating. Burial will follow at Restland Cemetery.

Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 30, 2019
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 30, 2019
