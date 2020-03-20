|
Theophilus A. Jones III, 58, departed this life on Sunday, March 1, 2020. Born to Theophilus A. Jones Jr. and Henrietta L. J. Jones, he attended Buchtel High and was employed by Waste Management/Akron Green Star Recycling Facility. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Daniel E. Jones; and sister, Arlena S. Jones (Moton). He leaves to cherish his memory Aunt Rachel D. McDonald of Los Angeles, CA; sisters, Yolanda M. Jones and Rhonda D. Jones of Akron, OH, Altina L. Jones (John M. Lowe) of Las Vegas, NV; brothers, Marvin W. (Tina) Jones of Akron, OH, Philip L. Jones Sr. of Chillicothe, OH; long time companion Elizabeth Ruffin of Canton, OH and close friends, Robert Gulley and Craig Wheeler, with a host of other family, and friends. Services 1 p.m. Saturday at Christ is the Answer Ministries, 376 E. South St., with visitation one hour prior.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 20, 2020