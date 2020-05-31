TALLMADGE -- Theresa A Firth, 69, passed away May 24, 2020. Born in Akron, she graduated from St. Mary's High School in 1968, and moved to Tallmadge in 1980 to raise her family. A gentle soul, Theresa was always there to listen or provide a kind word when needed. A friend to everyone, she loved her "short" phone calls with siblings or friends and her monthly outing with the girls. A visit with Mom, Terri, Grandma or Aunt Theresa made everyone's day better. Theresa was a member of Our Lady of Victory Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Ruth Labay; son, Christopher Messina; sister-in-law, Patty Labay. Theresa is survived by her husband of 40 years, Daniel; sons, Josh (Shelly) Messina, Chris (Carrie) Firth, Jeff Firth; siblings, Pat Labay, Polly (Roger) Evans, Mike (Debbie) Labay, Ruth (Bob) Harris, Susie (Gary) Quintrell; grandchildren, Trenton, Alyssa, Shelby, Isabella: and many nieces, nephews and friends. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. (Family requests masks and social distancing guidelines be adhered to for those in attendance.) Interment will be at Tallmadge Cemetery. Friends and family may join for the committal service at the Tallmadge Cemetery gazebo at 1:00p.m. on Monday, June 1, 2020. In lieu of flowers, Theresa wanted you to give memorial donations to your favorite charity.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 31, 2020.