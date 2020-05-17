Theresa A. Jaber
1930 - 2020
) Theresa A. Jaber, 90, passed away May 14, 2020 at Brookdale Hospice of Barberton. She was born March 24, 1930 in Mogadore, Ohio to the late Caroline (Skinner) Keller. Theresa work as a bookkepper for the Summit County Recorder's office. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, James P. Jaber; and her brother, Michael Keller. She is survived by her son, James M. "Mick" (Lisa) Jaber; daughter, Carol (Alvin) Parker; grandchildren, Mindy, Tommy, Kaitlin, Cody and Zack; five great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild. In light of the current situation, private graveside services will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery where Theresa will be laid to rest with her husband. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
1 entry
May 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
