Preston Charles Funeral Home
400 N Wayne Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45215
513-761-0082
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Friendship Baptist Church
3212 Reading Rd.
Cincinnati, OH
Service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
New Friendship Baptist Church
3212 Reading Rd
Cincinnati, OH
More Obituaries for Theresa Reed
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa A. Reed


1949 - 2019
Theresa A. Reed Obituary
Theresa A. Reed was the loving mother of Walter, III (Cheryl) and Eric (Shawnte) Reed of Cincinnati, OH; and dear sister of Hubert and James Johnson, Fadiah Mujib and Delores (Larry) Still; also survived by seven grandchildren and a host of other relatives and many dear friends. Theresa transitioned on Nov. 22nd at the age of 70. Visitation Monday, Dec. 2nd from 10:00 AM until time of service 11:00 AM at New Friendship Baptist Church, 3212 Reading Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45229. Interment Walnut Hills Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Preston Charles Funeral Home. Sign registry at www.prestoncharlesfuneralhome.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 1, 2019
