|
|
Theresa A. Reed was the loving mother of Walter, III (Cheryl) and Eric (Shawnte) Reed of Cincinnati, OH; and dear sister of Hubert and James Johnson, Fadiah Mujib and Delores (Larry) Still; also survived by seven grandchildren and a host of other relatives and many dear friends. Theresa transitioned on Nov. 22nd at the age of 70. Visitation Monday, Dec. 2nd from 10:00 AM until time of service 11:00 AM at New Friendship Baptist Church, 3212 Reading Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45229. Interment Walnut Hills Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Preston Charles Funeral Home. Sign registry at www.prestoncharlesfuneralhome.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 1, 2019