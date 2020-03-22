|
Theresa Anne Smith, age 70, of Suffield died on March 17, 2020. She was born in Akron on October 21, 1949 to parents Eugene Thomas and Helen Nesterovich. Terry and her husband Pat raised their children in Kent, Ohio before moving to Suffield in 1995. Terry spent her career as a successful sales representative for Avon, receiving numerous regional and national sales awards. Before being restricted by her health, she and Pat enjoyed many Avon reward trips to destinations including Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, Mexico, and the Bahamas. Terry was a voracious reader and especially liked J. D. Robb, Nora Roberts, and Danielle Steele. She loved cooking and cooking shows, and teaching her children and grandchildren to cook. She also loved doing cross stitch. Terry's Avon business was also one of her great passions. She enjoyed meeting her customers every week and building lasting relationships with them, many of whom she had known for decades. Terry graduated from Kent State University High School in 1967. Higher education was important to Terry. While working and raising children, she attended classes at Kent State University before later transferring to Hiram College, earning a bachelor's degree in Business Administration in 1987. Preceded in death by her parents; she is survived by her husband of 48 years, Patrick Smith; her son, Steven (Michelle); daughter, Tracy; sisters, Rebecca Thomas and Susan Schlesinger (David); brother, Michael Thomas (Susan); grandchildren, Ilyana, Nikita, Caspian, Kaius, and Aeden; cousin, Bruce Woodford (Rebecca); nieces, nephews, and cousins in Ohio and Colorado. Cremation services have been entrusted to Bissler & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory. Memorial service details will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Terry's name may be made to the , 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601, or online at . To Share a Memory, Light a Candle, or Leave a Condolence, visit the Tribute Wall at www.bisslerandsons.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 22, 2020