Theresa Arkel Vogel



Theresa Arkel Vogel, age 83, of Surprise, Ariz., died on Saturday, March 30, 2019 in Surprise, Arizona and now rests peacefully in the arms of our Lord, Jesus Christ. Theresa was born in Kent, Ohio to James and Jane (Randall) Caniglia.



She was a wonderful wife for over 45 years to her beloved husband, John Vogel and a loving mother to her four children and five step-children. She and John enjoyed their early married years and raising their children in Mogadore and Brimfield, Ohio. They retired in 1996 and moved to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina where they spent many happy years living on golf courses and being close to the beach. A final move was made to Surprise, Arizona where they could be closer to some of their children and still enjoy the warm sunshine in the Southwest desert.



She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Jane (Randall) Caniglia and brother, James Caniglia. Left to cherish the memories of this wonderful woman is her devoted husband of almost 46 years, John R Vogel; children, Betty Jane Syslo, William (Billy) Syslo, Laura Kasburg (Doug Kasburg), Sherry Bricker (Gary Bricker), Monica Vogel-Pearson (Jamie Pearson), Marie Vogel-Treloar (Sonny Treloar), Michele Vogel-Kisselburg, John Michael Vogel, Lisa Vogel; sisters-in-law Sandy Caniglia and Frances Vogel; and her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



Theresa was fortunate to have so very many loving caregivers. Her husband, John never left her throughout her illness. Supporting John in her care was the wonderful staffs at Orchard Pointe of Surprise Assisted Living & Memory Care units (all shifts) and Donna, Lisa, Kelly and the many Hospice volunteers and caregivers. We are very grateful for the love and support you provided throughout the final stages of Theresa's illness.



Calling hours will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Funeral services held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Bissler & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory, 628 West Main Street, Kent, OH 44240-2212 with burial to follow at Standing Rock Cemetery, Kent, Ohio. Memorials in Theresa's name may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 9435 W. Peoria Ave., Peoria, AZ 85345. Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary