Formerly Sr. M. Carmela. A Sister of Charity for 67 years. Beloved daughter of the late Rose (nee Alpino) and Charles Bontempo; loving sister of Louis Bontempo and the late Angeline, Patsy Jo and Anthony, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020. Due to the Health Crisis a private burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be held at Mount Augustine in the near future. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of Charity of St. Augustine, 5232 Broadview Rd., Richfield, OH 44286-9481. Arrangements by McGorray-Hanna Funeral Home www.mcgorray-hanna.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 5, 2020