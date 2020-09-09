1/1
Theresa Brady Dorricott
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
" Brady Dorricott Theresa (Malloy) Brady Dorricott, 82, passed away after a brief illness on August 22, 2020. She was surrounded by her children as she met her heavenly Father and Savior. Theresa was born in Akron, Ohio where she was a life-long resident and graduated from St. Vincent St. Mary and The University of Akron. She had a strong Catholic faith that never wavered and sustained her in difficult times. She was a lifelong member of Blessed Trinity, formerly known as St. Martha Catholic Church. Theresa retired from the University of Akron. Theresa enjoyed early morning walks, church, and most of all spending time with her family. Theresa was known for her pies and having the best spaghetti sauce and meatballs any Irish woman could make. She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Ray and Ada Malloy; as well as her siblings, Sister Mercedes OP, Helen Gadnac, Mary (Kitty) Gallagher, Cecelia Malloy, Joe Malloy, Pat Totaro, Richard (Dick) Malloy, Rita Nelson, Ray Malloy, and John (Jack) Malloy; Theresa was also preceded in death by husbands, Thomas Brady and Jack Dorricott. She is survived by her children, Kathy Brady, Terri (Joe- deceased) Kraska, Ann (Dr. Matthew) Voci, June (Kerby) Calet, PJ Brady, Mike (Becky) Brady. She also leaves behind 14 grandchildren whom she loved dearly, Ellie, Emma, Erin, Eve, Adam, Erik, Jenna, Sara, Lauren, Jeremy, Megan, Logan, Evan, and Amanda; she also leaves behind her faithful dog, Naomi, who was by her side to the end. Theresa had numerous nieces and nephews that were very special to her as well. A special thank you to Matthew, Ann, and Kathy for giving round the clock care, compassion, and love towards the end of her journey. Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, September 12th at 11:00 a.m. at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, 300 E. Tallmadge Ave., Akron, OH 44310. Masks and social distancing will be observed. She will be buried at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Blessed Trinity Food Pantry. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit Hennessy Funeral Home at 552 N. Main St., Akron, OH. 330-376-3032




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Blessed Trinity Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hennessy Funeral Home
552 North Main Street
Akron, OH 44310
(330) 376-3032
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 9, 2020
We would like to offer our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Hennessy Family
Hennessy Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved