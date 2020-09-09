" Brady Dorricott Theresa (Malloy) Brady Dorricott, 82, passed away after a brief illness on August 22, 2020. She was surrounded by her children as she met her heavenly Father and Savior. Theresa was born in Akron, Ohio where she was a life-long resident and graduated from St. Vincent St. Mary and The University of Akron. She had a strong Catholic faith that never wavered and sustained her in difficult times. She was a lifelong member of Blessed Trinity, formerly known as St. Martha Catholic Church. Theresa retired from the University of Akron. Theresa enjoyed early morning walks, church, and most of all spending time with her family. Theresa was known for her pies and having the best spaghetti sauce and meatballs any Irish woman could make. She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Ray and Ada Malloy; as well as her siblings, Sister Mercedes OP, Helen Gadnac, Mary (Kitty) Gallagher, Cecelia Malloy, Joe Malloy, Pat Totaro, Richard (Dick) Malloy, Rita Nelson, Ray Malloy, and John (Jack) Malloy; Theresa was also preceded in death by husbands, Thomas Brady and Jack Dorricott. She is survived by her children, Kathy Brady, Terri (Joe- deceased) Kraska, Ann (Dr. Matthew) Voci, June (Kerby) Calet, PJ Brady, Mike (Becky) Brady. She also leaves behind 14 grandchildren whom she loved dearly, Ellie, Emma, Erin, Eve, Adam, Erik, Jenna, Sara, Lauren, Jeremy, Megan, Logan, Evan, and Amanda; she also leaves behind her faithful dog, Naomi, who was by her side to the end. Theresa had numerous nieces and nephews that were very special to her as well. A special thank you to Matthew, Ann, and Kathy for giving round the clock care, compassion, and love towards the end of her journey. Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, September 12th at 11:00 a.m. at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, 300 E. Tallmadge Ave., Akron, OH 44310. Masks and social distancing will be observed. She will be buried at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Blessed Trinity Food Pantry. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit Hennessy Funeral Home at 552 N. Main St., Akron, OH. 330-376-3032