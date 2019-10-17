|
June 1, 1955 October 14, 2019 Theresa Elaine Wright was born to Joseph and Ann Dennison. She graduated from Falls High in 1973 and married the love of her life, Richard in 1974. She was a god-given helpmeet, supportive, and a constant companion and best friend. A loving mother, she was involved with everything her kids did. She served on the Lincoln Elementary PTA, taught Sunday School, was treasurer for the Stow BMX and helped behind-the-scenes at dance performances and ball games. Terri was spontaneous, fun, creative, smart and tenacious. She saw the humanity of others and had a heart for anyone who was overlooked. She loved God and was at peace in the beauty of his creation, collecting rocks, hiking, walking by the water and noticing beautiful trees. She enjoyed travel and had insatiable curiosity, constantly reading and learning. She passed many of these qualities on to her children and grandchildren: April and Jon; Chris and Anne; Ruby, Alex, Vincent, Kylee and Caleb. She was loved and will be deeply missed by her brother Lee and his family Laura and Rachel, her aunts, uncles, extended family and her dear friends. Today and forevermore, she has renewed strength and soars on wings as eagles, just as the verse that inspired her life, Isaiah 40:31, promised. She is now living in her new body healed by the Great Physician, singing and dancing and praising God, and waiting for us. A celebration of life will be held at Big Cuyahoga Shelter at Water Works Park in Cuyahoga Falls on Saturday, October 19 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please honor Terri's generosity toward the homeless through a donation to Haven of Rest online or at 175 E. Market St., Akron.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 17, 2019