Theresa Graham, 58, passed away Sunday Oct. 11, 2020. Theresa was born Sept. 11 1962 in Akron, OH to the late Fred and Minnie T. Graham. She gratuated from South HS in 1981. She is survived by brother, Marvin (Loretta) Graham; sisters, Cynthia Johnson, Sherry Robinson; other relatives and friends. Cremation entrusted to Adams Mason FUneral Home. No services planned.







