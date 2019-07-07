Home

Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 899-9107
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road
Akron, OH 44319
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road
Akron, OH 44319
Theresa Greenert


1941 - 2019
Theresa Greenert Obituary
Theresa Greenert

Theresa Greenert, 77, passed away July 3, 2019.

Theresa was preceded in death by her husband, Fredrick. She is survived by many loving friends.

Thank you to the staff of Portage Trail Village for the love and care you gave to Theresa over the years.

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR619), Akron, Ohio 44319 with Pastor Darryl Moulder officiating. Family and friends may call on Monday, from NOON until the time of the service at the funeral home. A private interment will take place at Hillside Memorial Park. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com.

SCHERMESSER

(330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 7, 2019
