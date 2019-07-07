|
|
Theresa Greenert
Theresa Greenert, 77, passed away July 3, 2019.
Theresa was preceded in death by her husband, Fredrick. She is survived by many loving friends.
Thank you to the staff of Portage Trail Village for the love and care you gave to Theresa over the years.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR619), Akron, Ohio 44319 with Pastor Darryl Moulder officiating. Family and friends may call on Monday, from NOON until the time of the service at the funeral home. A private interment will take place at Hillside Memorial Park. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com.
SCHERMESSER
(330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 7, 2019