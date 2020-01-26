Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Theresa M. Yonker Obituary
Theresa M. Yonker passed away January 22, 2020 on her 60th birthday after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Ravenna, Ohio to Robert and Mary (Speaks) Eichler, she was a lifelong Suffield resident. She was a tenured employee at Lockheed Martin, where she held many positions. Theresa enjoyed camping, boating, traveling, water skiing, working Sudoku puzzles, mushroom hunting and spending time with her family and pets. In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her husband, Ken; sister, Janie Wise. She will be sadly missed by daughter, Renee (David) Wade; siblings, Mary Ann (Santo) Pedone, Bob, Cathy (Gary) Magno, Peggy (Mike) Pusateri, Tom; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Family and friends are invited to visit Monday, January 27, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Newcomer, Akron Chapel, 131 N. Canton Rd. The funeral service will take place Tuesday, January 28 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Randolph. If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Theresa's name to the .
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 26, 2020
