) TOGETHER AGAIN CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Theresa (Malorni) Prinzo, 98, passed away on December 29, 2019. She lived her entire life in Cuyahoga Falls. She was born on December 17, 1921, to the late James and Gemmina Malorni. Theresa embraced the "We can do it!" attitude while working at Goodyear on the B-24 during WWII. She was also a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church and enjoyed spending time with her sisters, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was an excellent bowler and scrabble player. Luck was always on her side, so she enjoyed playing bingo, going to the casino, and, of course, winning! Theresa was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Carmen; her parents, and her siblings, Jim, Parde, Andy, Nick, Lee, Mary, and Jean. She is survived by her son, John (Doreen) Prinzo; daughter, Patti (Hollis) Rich; grandchildren, Tara (Merv) Smith, Jami (Steve) Briggs, Trisha (Gordon) Yocom, Vince (Tricia) Prinzo, Kristen (Mike) Golding, and Jason (Keena) Rich; great-grandchildren, Kellen, Kayla, Meg, Drew, AJ, Carmen, Sofia, Kendra, Gina, Juliana, Amelia, Aidan, and Brennan. The family would like to thank Nancy Miller, Peggy Baranek, Heather Vespro and Summa Hospice for the care and consideration given to their mother. The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel 247 Stow Ave (at Third St., one block north of Portage Trail in) Cuyahoga Falls, where a funeral service will take place at 12 p.m. Interment will follow at Northlawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Theresa's memory to Hospice of Summa, c/o the Summa Health Foundation - 51140 P.O. Box 2090 Akron, OH 44309-2090. (McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, FALLS)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 31, 2019